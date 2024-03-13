Rome – Simone Alessio is at the top of the world and Olympic taekwondo rankings. Confirmation of the superiority of Azzurro, world and European champion in the 80kg weight category, came directly from the final benchmark rankings. However, Vito Dell’Aquila is second in his world rankings in the -54kg category.

Both are eligible for the Paris 2024 Games. Del Aquila is the current Olympic champion.

As Ansa reports, “certificates that, as Fita emphasizes, certify the continuous growth of Italian taekwondo at global level, after a long series of successes in recent months, thanks to which the national team of Claudio Nolano is considered one of the most competitive at the world level.” ‘.

Photo by Fita Italian Taekwondo Federation (www.federazioneitalianataekwondo)