“It all starts from Gabriella Ferri. A question that was often asked to her, ‘why don’t you sing anymore’, gives the title to the show, written by Pino Strabioli and a little by me, with the supervision of the singer’s son, Seva, because we felt the urgency of telling an unpublished, different Gabriella. After her death many things were done but I felt the duty to ask for the official status of this story to be told.” Speaking to Adnkronos is Cecilia Syria Cipressi, who talks about the concert show ‘Why don’t you sing anymore’ dedicated to Gabriella Ferri, directed by Pino Strabioli which will be on stage in Rome, at the Garbatella theater on the 15th, 16th and March 17.

Created by Pino Strabioli and Cecilia Syria Cipressi, the show sees the musical direction and classical guitar by Massimo Germini, keyboards and accordion by Josè Orlando Luciano and the supervision of Seva Borzak. “The story starts from a red suitcase given by Seva, after the death of his mother, to Pino Strabioli, his great friend. Over time, he began to take notes, scribbles, drawings and diaries from that suitcase. Everything was reported in a book from which a special, unknown Gabriella emerges, who made it clear that she still had a lot to say. My husband made me read the book and suggested I take the plunge, and from there the idea was born”, explains Syria .

“One fundamental thing: I will not imitate Gabriella Ferri – says the singer – there will be a story made of music and words, I will read some of her stories, I will sing”. What portrait emerges of the iconic artist of Roman music? “The funny part, ironic but also melancholy, a great grandmother, attached to faith, a great mother”, reveals Syria. “On stage I try to tell it as much as possible, thanks to the story of Pino Strabioli and her son. I put myself at your service, and the invitation I make to the public is to continue listening to her music once you return home” .