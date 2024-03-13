Formia, March 13, 2024 – Formia, a superb seaside town, welcomes to the heart of the city the excellence of the food sector: Italian artisanal chocolate, recognized as the best by the European Community. Piazza Aldo Moro will host the Artisan Chocolate Festival from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 March, a unique event that will transform the city center into an extraordinary place. The initiative is sponsored by the Municipality of Formia and organized by the Minerva Association to offer the townspeople and numerous tourists a magical and very enjoyable event.

The National Chocolate Festival Tour of the National Association of Chocolatiers “Choco Amore” has been bringing this noble dish to the best Italian squares for more than 10 years, presented in various regional recipes of master chocolatiers from different parts of Italy. From exquisite pralines to spices, from gianduiotto with all the specialties of Piedmont to chocolate with dried fruits typical of southern Italy, to spices, creminos and, to the delight of children or those who want to give a good taste. The gift will include the famous and unique “chocolate items” from Choco Passion of Merate (LC), the only ones in the world.

The secret to the success of this tourism initiative lies in the quality of the chocolate: an artisanal product without additives or preservatives, produced in limited quantities and difficult to find on the market. Thus, chocolate for true connoisseurs, which has nothing in common with commercial chocolate. A product that should be consumed fresh to fully enjoy its unique aroma. Tasting homemade chocolate is an unforgettable sensory experience for which the most appropriate expression is “melts in your mouth.” Moreover, consuming artisanal chocolate is also good for health, because cocoa contains many beneficial properties for the body: it is an excellent antidepressant and promotes blood circulation. Its benefits have been known for centuries, so much so that the Mayans and Aztecs considered it the “food of the gods.” It is for this reason that one of the main goals of the initiative is to raise awareness about the conscious and responsible consumption of natural food. The Formia Artisan Chocolate Festival will be a true sweet village: over three days, experienced chocolatiers will conduct demonstrations and master classes to show the public how to process chocolate, as well as share the secrets and curiosities of this fascinating world. This will be a unique opportunity to discover the art of creating high-quality artisan chocolate. Master classes are planned for the little ones, where they will not only learn about the path that chocolate takes to reach our tastes, but will also be able to “get their hands dirty” with their favorite food.

