Swan Lake, staged by the Royal Ballet, will return to cinemas around the world on 24 April 2024 at 8.15pm, broadcast in a live evening event involving over 1300 cinemas in 43 different countries.

Distributed in Italy thanks to Nexo Digital, the Royal Ballet show boasts music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and additional choreography by Liam Scarlett and Frederick Ashton.

The production is by Liam Scarlett, while the direction of the scenes is by John Macfarlane and David Finn is the Lighting Designer.

The conductor is credited to Martin Georgiev, with key contributions from Julia and Hans Rausing, Aud Jebsen, Yleana Arce Foundation, John and Susan Burns OBE, Sir Lloyd and Lady Dorfman OBE, Kenneth and Susan Green, Alan and Caroline Howard , Huo Family Foundation, Doug and Ceri King, Celia Blakey, Stephen and Dina Lucas, Lindsay and Sarah Tomlinson and The Friends of Covent Garden.

The cast includes among the protagonists Yasmine Naghdi and Matthew Ball, respectively in the roles of the swan princess Odette and prince Siegfried.

Swan Lake, live in cinemas on April 24th.