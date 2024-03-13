The House of Hamamatsu has presented a series of very interesting innovations in the last two years. First of all the 800 platform, based on the 776 cc parallel twin and credited with 82.9 HP and 78 Nm set in a frame made of steel tubes and plates, which made its debut with the V-Strom 800DE, and gave then life came to life with the GSX-8S and the V-Strom 800SE with a 19″ rim and a purely road nature.

At Eicma 2024 the aforementioned platform saw the arrival of the GSX-8R road sports car, in addition to the new GSX-S 1000 GX, the sport-tourer powered by a powerful 999 cc forward-facing four-cylinder engine, an engine of very sporty which derives from the unit that equipped the GSX-R1000 K5, and equipped by Suzuki on the GSX-S1000GT, GSX-S1000S and Katana.

A period of great fervor, which has not been seen in Hamamatsu for many years. However, there remains an uncovered segment in the range, namely that relating to “native” A2 license motorbikes. And if a Motard and an Enduro were to arrive to fill this void, well, Suzuki would kill two birds with one stone.