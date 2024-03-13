Florida, located in the United States, stands out as a favorite destination for tourists from Latin America, thanks to the Orlando theme parks and the extensive outlets that offer discounts on products from the most prestigious brands. In addition, now a new attraction has been presented for people who come to the North American country and like to live new experiences. St. Augustine, a city that takes you on a journey back in time, will become your first choice when you visit this famous American state.

St. Augustine, Florida: Where exactly in the United States is it located?

St. Augustine, located a one hour and 50 minute drive from Orlando, on Florida’s so-called historic coast, is a region of wide, pristine beaches bordering the Atlantic Ocean, where Spanish explorers landed in the 16th century.

This city, established in 1565 by Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, is home to the Castillo de San Marcos, a fortress built by the Spanish between 1672 and 1695. Its architecture and construction materials are remarkably similar to those of the walls of Cartagena.

What are the itinerary in San Agustín and the ancient city tour like?

At the entrance to the castle, a guide dressed in colonial attire greets visitors to tell the story of how the Spanish came to this place and how, faced with the threat of a possible invasion by the English and French, they chose to build the fortress and place cannons on the roof.

The visit offers a vision of the life of the soldiers in the castle, their rooms, the warehouses where they kept their tools and supplies. In addition, the story of how Europeans, Native Americans and Africans encountered each other in this area is illustratively told.

In whose memory was the ancient city, San Agustín Park located in Florida, created?

Since 1513, the Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León traveled through this region of Florida. In his honor the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park was erected. It houses several spaces that show how the settlers lived and, of course, the fountain, a spring from which you can drink to obtain the necessary energy and visit another of the must-see attractions of San Agustín: the Casa del Faro Museum.

Saint Augustine is known as the oldest city in America. Photo: Expedia

Climbing its 219 steps is a challenge that, if overcome, offers a stunning 360-degree panoramic view of the city and the Atlantic. From the lighthouse, you can move on to a less physical and more spiritual experience by visiting the church of the Virgen de la Leche, a sanctuary built, of course, by Spanish settlers in honor of the virgin who breastfeeds her child.

Where can I stay when I go to St. Augustine?

The Hampton Inn and Suites St. Augustine – Vilano Beach is a hotel located just 20 meters from the coast. It provides a breakfast service and provides the opportunity to enjoy a morning walk on the beach or watch the sunrise and sunset by the sea. In addition, you can enjoy different restaurants that exist in the ancient city: Pesca by Michael’s Rooftop at the Hyatt hotel, Michael’s and others.