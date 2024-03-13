The Capital Prosecutor’s Office announced that it arrested Rafael “N” for the murder of his own father, whom he deprived of his life in the early hours of February 25, inside a home in the Emilio Carranza neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, all apparently after an argument over some loggerheads that father and son had.

According to the investigation folder, Rafael “N” beat his father to death and then hid his body in the bathroom. He tried to make it seem like he “fell” while bathing, but the autopsy revealed otherwise; After that, ministerial personnel from the Attorney General’s Office for Territorial Investigation in Venustiano Carranza established the man’s probable relationship in the homicide, for which he requested and obtained the corresponding arrest warrant from a control judge.

After corroborating the half-affiliation, and based on the current police action protocols, the court order was completed, so the man was transferred to the judicial authority that required him in the North Men’s Preventive Prison.

