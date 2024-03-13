The spokesman for State Security of San Luis Potosí, Miguel Ángel Gallegos Cepeda, revealed that there were two attackers who opened fire and murdered Fernando “N”, better known as “El Tiburón” Medina, who became popular on networks for giving a brutal beating of a young man from Subway in July 2023.

Gallegos Cepeda reported that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is already investigating the motive for the murder of Fernando “El Tiburón” Medina that occurred yesterday and announced that initially it is known that there could have been two attackers, since they were found bushings of two different calibers in place.

In addition, the spokesperson pointed out that, “with data released by the FGE at the security table and without delving into the secrecy of the investigation, there would be two types of caliber found, which could lead to the fact that there would have been more than one person. those who opened fire.” against the deceased today”.

Likewise, he stated that at the time the elements of the State Civil Guard arrived at the scene, Fernando Medina was still alive, but with serious injuries that caused his death minutes later, elements of the Police also arrived at the scene. . of Investigation of the FGE who immediately began the investigations.

Gallegos Cepeda said that follow-up is also being done to locate those allegedly responsible for this attack and integrate all the circumstances into the investigation file, also remembering that Medina was still under judicial process and serving a sentence of freedom derived from The judge in the case allowed it.

Finally, he indicated that there was no specific surveillance by the security authorities of the activities of this person and simply complying with what the judicial authority told him, he reported when he had to do so and meet certain requirements.

