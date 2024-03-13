Sharon Stone has revealed the name of the Hollywood producer and studio executive who the actress says tried to pressure her into having sex with her co-star, William ‘Billy’ Baldwin. This is what ‘USA Today’ reports. In an episode of ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’ the international star said that one of the film’s producers, Robert Evans, pressured her to sleep with Baldwin, now 61, in an attempt to get a “better” performance from the actor in the film ‘Silver’, a thriller centered on a woman who discovers the tenants’ secrets after moving into an exclusive New York apartment building. ”Evans was running around his office in sunglasses, saying that he had slept with Ava Gardner and that I should have sex with Billy Baldwin because it would improve his performance,” Stone explained. I said if I was able to sleep with Billy, we would have chemistry on screen and we would save the movie. The real problem, she told me, was me being so uptight, not like a real actress who could just write and get things back on track.” Stone told the story for the first time in her memoir of 2021, ‘The beauty of living twice’, although at the time he did not name the producer or his co-star. In the meantime, Baldwin’s harsh denial came through a post on ‘X’: ”I don’t understand why Sharon Stone still talks about me after all these years,” the actor wrote. “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I avoided her advances? To her friend Janice Dickinson – Baldwin added – the day after our audition, on the flight back to New York said: ‘I’m going to make him fall in love so much that his head will spin.’I wonder if I should now write a book and tell the many, lots of disturbing, bizarre and unprofessional stories about Sharon. It could be fun,” he concluded ironically.