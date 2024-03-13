The sexual habits of young people post-Covid pandemic “highlight a decline in the use of contraception, although there is good knowledge on the topic. If we see the data from the World Health Organization on the 2022 Hbsc (Health Behavior in School-aged Children) surveillance , relating to the 13-15 year age group, approximately 70% of males and females declared that they used a condom in their last sexual intercourse; in 2010 it was 80-85%. therefore dropped, even though over 90% of the boys who participate in our investigations know about condoms and the fact that they protect against sexually transmitted diseases – which today mark a boom in cases in Italy – and from unwanted pregnancies”. Piero Stettini, psychotherapist-sexologist and vice president of Fiss, the Italian Federation of scientific sexology, reports on this for Adnkronos Salute.

The photograph of the behaviors of Italian adolescents in the post-pandemic period was also taken from the VI 2022 survey of the Hbsc Italia surveillance system – Behaviors linked to the health of school-age children, coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health together with the universities of Turin and Padua and Siena, with the support of the Ministry of Health. Well, “20% of 15-year-olds (21.6% males versus 18.4% females) declare having had complete sexual intercourse. 66% of boys and girls who have had complete sexual intercourse declared having used a condom as a contraceptive, 11.9% the pill and 56.3% coitus interruptus. 12.6% declared they had used emergency contraception. The section regarding sexual habits was aimed only at the 15-year-old group and of 17 year olds”.

What has happened in the last few years and with a pandemic emergency in the last 4? “Information programs for young people have been reduced both at a national level and in schools – explains Stettini – we have been less attentive on this issue because we are busy with Covid. Young people know that the condom protects them from sexual infections, but it still remains strong the attitude ‘it can’t happen to me’. However, the latest data from the ECDC”, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, “on sexually transmitted infections tells us the opposite: there has been a boom in Europe and also in Italy for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis. In our country – specifies the expert – chlamydia has more than doubled compared to 2020 and the groups most at risk are young people, where the prevalence is between 15-24 year olds. Syphilis has tripled and we are the European country with the highest number of cases. Gonorrhea has had the greatest growth: among 15-19 year olds it has increased sixfold, while the EU average is a doubling of cases”.

The issue of sexual education for young people also poses choices for institutions. “The working table held in recent years at the Ministry of Health for the adaptation of the WHO Guidelines for sexual education in Europe – continues Stettini – led to the drafting of a document-proposal ‘Guidelines for sexuality education ‘affection, sexuality and reproductive health in schools’. This proposal, which constitutes an adaptation of the WHO matrices to the reality and Italian school context, is in line with numerous European and international reference documents (WHO, Ecdc, Enoc, UNESCO , UNFPA) and offers a general reference framework for the development of programs and operational materials in the different levels of education, from nursery school to secondary school”.

“The document was sent last autumn by the Joint Committee (Mim and Ms) to the Cabinet of Ministers Valditara and Schillaci. If these guidelines were approved, we trust as soon as possible, a fundamental step forward would be taken, decisive for the promotion of sexual and reproductive health of young people (including the prevention of unwanted pregnancies and abortion, sexually transmitted infections and the prevention of sexual abuse and violence), while respecting fundamental human values ​​- observes the vice president of the Fiss – This would also allow us to fill the serious delay that Italy has compared to other European countries, being left alone together with Lithuania, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria: the only European countries that have not made sexual education compulsory in schools (in Sweden it has been compulsory in schools of different levels since 1955)”.

Finally, “the EduForIST Project of the Ministry of Health has reached phase 3.0: we are carrying out the national pilot project in Italian schools for the third consecutive year. From this year in 6 regions (Lombardy, Friuli, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Puglia ) in first and second level secondary schools”, concludes Stettini.