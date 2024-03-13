Seniors bonus, more substantial checks of 850 euros. Here’s when he’ll get paid

Ok to add 850 to the carer’s allowance for the elderly. Today, the Council of Ministers approved the first implementing decree of law 33/2023 (which concerns the reform of care for the elderly), a provision prescribed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), on which Italy has accumulated a delay of more than 20 years.

The decree provides for the recognition for two years (from January 2025 to December 2026) of a “universal benefit” to severely dependent over-80s. This includes a new assistance allowance worth 850 euros, in addition to the 531.76 euros of the accompanying allowance, for a total of approximately 1380 euros per month.

The group of beneficiaries is made up of elderly people who are already beneficiaries of the carer’s allowance, i.e. non-self-sufficient people over eighty with a “very serious” need for assistance and with an Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator (ISEE) of no more than 6 thousand euros. This measure concerns a total of 25 thousand people.

The government has allocated 500 million euros in total for this measure (250 million per year). If the budget is exceeded, entry requirements will be changed to narrow the audience. It is important to note that the 850 euros must be used to pay carers or remunerate care services companies. If spent otherwise, they will be revoked.

The decree, as highlighted by Il Sole 24 Ore, interprets more restrictively than delegated law 33, which did not establish a defined audience or specific ISEE or age criteria. Furthermore, the enabling law did not prescribe a fixed amount for the universal benefit, but rather a variable sum based on the specific needs of the elderly person.

To finance this measure, the government draws on already active funds and programs: 150 million from the Fund for non-self-sufficiency, 250 million from the national program “Inclusion and fight against poverty 2021-2027” and 100 million from Mission 5 of the PNRR.