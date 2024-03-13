If you’re looking to sell your home, whether out of necessity or because you’re looking to move somewhere else, it’s important to ask yourself how much you can get from selling your property, and it’s only natural to want to make the most of it. maybe from the deal.

The price of a home is not really standard as it is influenced by various factors. Obviously, if you’re looking to sell, it’s smart to ask if there are strategies that will allow you to increase the selling price of your home before putting it on the market. The answer is yes: something can be done to increase the value of the property and generate more income.

Selling a Home: Unchangeable Factors

Some factors that affect a home’s value cannot be changed, such as where the property is located and its size.

Location is a very important factor, if not the most important. Even those who are not specialists in the field of real estate sales are well aware that a house located in the city center, next to which various public services are located, is itself valued higher than a house built on the periphery. The area also has its significance; It is one thing to own property in an elite residential area, but another to have a home located in a so-called “popular” area.

Another factor that cannot be changed is the size of the house; generally speaking, the larger the building, the higher its price. However, this is not an absolute rule: in fact, a lot depends on the previous factor – location. A small home in the center may have a higher selling price than a larger home located on the outskirts of town.

You also have no say in the age of the property. As a rule, a more recent building has more value than an older house, but even in this case there are exceptions to the rule; A well-preserved historic building can sometimes have a higher valuation than a newly built home.

Selling a Home: How Can You Intervene to Increase Property Value?

If it is true that there are factors that cannot be influenced, then it is equally true that various interventions, more or less expensive, can be carried out that can increase the value of the house; they may refer to the interior and/or exterior of the building.

An intervention that is always recommended before putting a house on the market is painting the interior of the rooms, the so-called “whitewash”. Painting rooms, perhaps in a neutral shade, gives them a fresher, cleaner look and certainly makes the environment more inviting. Among other things, this is a process that many can do on their own at a significant cost savings. Updating the exterior paint will also be important, but in this case, you need to contact a professional.

To increase the value of real estate, reconstruction and modernization measures are certainly useful; the costs may be high, but it’s worth it. It is often recommended to target the kitchen and bathroom, two of the most important rooms in the home.

Upgrading your floors can also be considered if they are too outdated; However, if the floor is terracotta or parquet, two always relevant solutions: you can limit yourself to cleaning (terracotta) or polishing (parquet).

It is also worth considering updating various systems (electrical, plumbing and gas), bringing them “up to standard”. These are non-trivial works, but they significantly increase the level of safety and efficiency.

Work that increases the value of a home involves improving energy efficiency; Also in this case, the investment may be important, but it is equally true that it will contribute to a significant increase in the value of the house from an economic point of view.

Finally, in terms of appearance, measures that can be implemented include improving the appearance of the garden, perhaps by installing hedges and lawns, and planting flowers, shrubs or small trees. Having excellent visual impact from the start can be especially important during the negotiation phase.