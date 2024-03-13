“The birth rate and reproductive health concern both women and men. The birth rate and demographic aging are now an emergency that requires concrete interventions, and this Government is finally working on it. Support for families and births is not a slogan, we have moved on to the facts. But the challenge is not easy. We are faced with an extremely complex phenomenon. Couples give up having children and women increasingly abandon the dream of becoming mothers at a very young age. The causes may be multiple: an unfavorable economic condition, the fear of losing one’s job, the absence of a real awareness of one’s fertility, which for a woman is at its peak between the ages of 20 and 30”. The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said this in his speech on the occasion of the conference ‘The birth rate: a couple’s question’, promoted by Farmindustria today in Rome.

“We are therefore talking about economic, social and cultural reasons, which often intertwine – added the minister – and which have their roots in the absence of investment in welfare to support parenthood”. The result is “a fertility rate among the lowest in Europe, followed only by those of Spain and Malta. After the negative peak reached in 2022, when for the first time since the unification of Italy it fell to less than 400 thousand births, the data for the first half of 2023 showed a further decline of 3,500 births at a national level”.

For this reason, the Ministry of Health “has launched a strong commitment in the field of prevention, information and health protection – underlined Schillaci – We know that it will take time to reverse the trend, but the technical table on lifestyles to encourage Fertility, which we wanted to establish and which took office last July, is already working on numerous initiatives”. Among the proposals is also the creation of “a short film aimed at girls and boys between the ages of 15 and 25 to explain what common habits are that protect or, on the contrary, put reproductive health at risk. I believe it is essential to offer young people the opportunity to reflect on the complexity and consequences of one’s daily choices, of the healthy or unhealthy behaviors one adopts”. In schools and universities “meetings will also be promoted, based on scientific documents, to illustrate the relationship between lifestyles and fertility. Presentations and debates will also be organized in various Italian universities specialized in health professions”.

“This afternoon the technical table on lifestyles to promote fertility, which we wanted to establish and which was established last July, will meet again to discuss and agree on other initiatives on these issues. For years the signals that were arriving went unheeded from Istat and Eurostat on the birth rate in Italy and Europe. Now we must act quickly, with realistic and concrete solutions. We are focused on the lifestyles of the new generations who must be informed on the basis of scientific, incontrovertible and documented data”. added Schillaci. “Then of course there is the active commitment to prevention – he recalled – which also protects fertility and which involves free vaccination campaigns – such as the one for the Papillomavirus – for oncological screenings, for inclusion in the new Levels essential assistance for medically assisted procreation services, which must be provided throughout the national territory”. For Schillaci, “emerging from the demographic winter is truly a great challenge in which everyone’s contribution is needed: from politics, from institutions, from doctors, from research, from pharmaceuticals, from schools. But above all, there is a need of a lively and proactive debate”.