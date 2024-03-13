Minturno, March 13, 2024 – 15 bags, more than 80 kg of garbage, collected by more than 26 volunteers. Here are the numbers from McDonald’s Days with You for the Environment initiative, held in Formia last Wednesday, March 6th. A day sponsored by the Municipality of Formia, dedicated to combating the consequences of littering, that is, the release of waste into the environment.

The renovation work, during which employees of the McDonald’s restaurant in Formia worked on Via Domiziana, affected the area adjacent to the beach of Scauri, a hamlet in the municipality of Minturno.

“Days with you for the environment” is an initiative born in 2021 in collaboration with Assoambiente and Utilitalia, with the aim of combating the phenomenon of litter or the release of waste into the environment. Open to all McDonald’s employees and citizens, it has employed more than 10,000 people over the past two years and collected more than 33 tons between 2021 and 2022. In 2023 alone, record numbers were recorded: more than 3,200 bags, equivalent to approximately 13 tons of waste, collected by more than 6,500 volunteers at 160 stages throughout Italy.

Figures that are part of a wider environmental transition journey that the company has been pursuing for several years, starting with restaurants in terms of packaging, waste separation and recycling. Examples of this include eliminating single-use plastics in favor of more environmentally friendly materials, installing recycling bins in rooms and on terraces, and working with Comieco to develop a new system to ensure paper packaging can be recycled. and an awareness campaign on proper waste collection practices targeting restaurant consumers.

“Le Giornate con te per l’ambiente” is an integral part of the “I Love It Italy” program, which, through specific projects and initiatives, expresses and summarizes McDonald’s commitment to the national system.

