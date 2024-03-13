In Sudan, 220,000 children and more than 7,000 pregnant and postpartum women “could die of hunger in the coming months.” The humanitarian organization Save the Children is warning about this, based on new data on famine in the country, where war has raged for almost a year between the state army and the paramilitary group RSF. “The food situation in Sudan is one of the worst in the world,” says the local director of a humanitarian organization. Earlier this week, UNICEF reported that the number of children dying from malnutrition had increased.

More than 2.9 million Sudanese children suffer from acute malnutrition. In fact, about 729,000 children under five years of age suffer from acute malnutrition, which is the most dangerous and deadly form of hunger by international standards. Save the Children is drawing on new data from the Sudan Nutrition Cluster, a partnership between various aid organizations, including the United Nations.

Read also: One of the worst wars of extermination ever seen in Africa is raging in Sudan.

A total of 17.7 million Sudanese, more than 37 percent of the population, suffer from hunger, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Organization (OCHA). Due to the country’s conflict, food production and imports have collapsed since April 2023. Transporting food and drinks has also become more difficult. Food prices have risen 45 percent in less than a year.

Lack of funding and access

According to OCHA, for every two people in Sudan, humanitarian assistance is provided to meet basic needs. Save the Children says there is an “unprecedented lack of funding” for emergency relief in Sudan. Last year, aid agencies received only enough funds to meet 23 percent of the country’s total needs; only 5.5 percent has been funded this year.

There is also a “critical lack of access” to people needing help. Due to the increase in violence, the number of hard-to-reach areas has reportedly increased by 71 percent in one month. Some food aid infrastructure was destroyed during the fighting, such as the only producer of special food for children and women suffering from acute malnutrition.

Experts say the end of the conflict – and the famine – is not yet in sight. “The fact that we failed to plant seeds last year means there is no food today. Not being able to plant today means not being able to eat tomorrow,” says Save the Children.

In less than a year, the war claimed almost 14,000 casualties, although exact figures have not been preserved. More than 8 million people have fled the violence, the vast majority of them in Sudan itself.

Since April 2023, the power struggle between a Sudanese government army general and an RSF general has intensified. Both do not shy away from violence against the population. In the background, there is also ethnic strife in the country, which is home to both Sudanese of Arab and African descent. The RSF, which emerged from Arab militias, killed hundreds of civilians of ethnic African descent in 2023.

Share Write to the editor