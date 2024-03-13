Saudi Arabia, the owner of the mega-constructions, announced plans that seem to defy the very laws of physics. With this new construction, the Middle Eastern country seeks to redefine the maximum height of skyscrapers today. This building will become the largest in the world and will far surpass the current titan, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The project will be under the responsibility of the architecture studio of Norman Foster, who proposed the design of this new skyscraper with a measurement that will reach 2 km in height. According to the British magazine Architects’ Journal, the skyscraper will be located near the International Airport of the city of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia will have the largest skyscraper in the world

In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the construction of a skyscraper that will reach 2,000 m in height is planned. The project will have the design of the prestigious firm Foster + Partners. This building not only seeks to surpass the Burj Khalifa by a significant margin, but also aims to mark a milestone in architecture and engineering worldwide.

The difference between this new construction in Saudi Arabia and the Burj Khalifa will be 1,172 m. Photo: AFP.

The project, which will receive financing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, symbolizes the kingdom’s futuristic vision and its quest to boast the tallest and most emblematic construction on the planet. This will become the second building proposed by Saudi Arabia with the aim of competing in the field of mega-constructions. The Jeddah tower was the first with which the Western Asian country tried to stand out.

The construction of this 2 kilometer-high colossus poses unprecedented challenges in terms of engineering and sustainability. The innovative design will include advanced technologies to ensure its viability, from managing extreme weather conditions to implementing advanced safety and evacuation systems, marking a milestone in the development of vertical infrastructure.

By how much will it surpass the Burj Khalifa in Dubai?

The new skyscraper in Riyadh promises to surpass the Burj Khalifa by more than double its height (828 m). With a height of 2,000 m, the Saudi project will surpass the iconic Dubai skyscraper by a difference of 1,172 m, in addition to redefining the limits of building construction. This reflects Saudi Arabia’s desire to lead in the field of megaconstructions and consolidate its position as a center of innovation and progress.

It is worth mentioning that the Foster + Partners studio, which will be in charge of the construction of the building, has the Al Faisaliah tower in its history, a skyscraper that became the tallest in the country in 2000. Despite the enormous measures , this is not the most ambitious project in Saudi Arabia in recent times, since construction has already begun on The Line, a skyscraper 170 kilometers long by 500 meters high and 200 meters wide.