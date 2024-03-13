After seeing with Amadeus that the organization machine is too complex, the showgirl thanks for the thought but refuses a possible hosting of Sanremo 2025

Thanks, but no thanks. This is the gist of the answer to those who asked Lorella Cuccarini if ​​she would like to present Sanremo 2025. The presenter, who recently participated in the 2024 edition, hosting an evening with Amadeus, realised, precisely with the outgoing artistic director, that the Ariston stage is too complex a machine to manage.

The Amici coach gave a long interview to Fatto Quotidiano, in which we talked not only about her possible hosting of the 2025 Sanremo Festival, but also about her very long career as a presenter, singer, dancer.

Lorella Cuccarini thanked Rai, where she trained and where she became an icon at a national level. Her home, at the moment, is in Mediaset. Although, when she came to work for Berlusconi’s group, she lacked certain requirements, as she herself said.

“Berlusconi explained to me that in the whole of Mediaset I was the only one without breasts”. Despite the absence of this “requirement”, today Lorella Cuccarini is still a great protagonist of the Mediaset channels. We see her every week on Amici as a coach in Maria De Filippi’s school. She advises students:

“There is pressure in everyday life, but if you are not able to deal with the stress of a program or experience the constant sacrifices, studying; If you don’t have the drive to delve deeper, it’s better to leave.”

Lorella Cuccarini will not host Sanremo 2025: all the other no’s so far given to Rai

At Fatto Quotidiano, the most loved by Italians says she doesn’t feel like it. “It’s too complex a machine, it’s not just the management; the problem is everything else and I’ve seen the type of work carried out by Amadeus: it takes a beastly physique.”

After the no from Amadeus and Fiorello, who left after the fifth consecutive edition, Rai also received the no from Carlo Conti, Antonella Clerici, Paolo Bonolis, Laura Pausini. Will Alessandro Cattelan be the chosen one in the end? He left the door open…