“The request in question cannot be accepted.” The response from Rai arrived today relating to the request for access to the data on televoting presented by Codacons, through which the company communicates its refusal to provide the association with the data relating to the televoting of viewers received during the singing festival of last February. Rai, in the response which Adnkronos has seen, explains that “the request is inadmissible”, observing that the requested data lacks “the necessary public compliance pursuant to art. 22 paragraph 1 letter d) of the law 241/90 to delimit the objective scope of application of the right of access to documents”. The Sanremo Festival, Rai explains in justifying the refusal to provide data on televoting, “as is known, is in fact a program with the purpose of a singing television show and consequently all activities relating to the juries and voting must be understood as referring to the internal regulations of the competitive rules, based on the lawfulness of the singing competition but divorced from any purpose of public interest”.

In the aftermath of the last episode of the Festival, Codacons had presented a formal request for access to Rai requesting “all the data on the votes expressed by the individual members of the press room and radio juries; the valid votes collected through televoting; those invalidated and the related reason; the data regarding any votes cast by the public from home and not collected by the system due to technical disruptions”.

“For Rai, therefore, the expense incurred by viewers to televote the singers competing in Sanremo is not a matter of public interest, and the data on televoting must be covered by secrecy – comments the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi – A frankly incomprehensible position , which now leads us to appeal against the network’s refusal to the Commission for access to administrative documents of the Presidency of the Council, so that it may order the company to guarantee transparency to users and show the requested data”.