Carlo Conti does not rule out a return to the Festival but not next year. At least that’s what he declared on ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’, the Radio1 program that sought him out on his birthday: “Today I’m 63 but I feel like I’m 40. If there’s a program I’d like to do after so many years of TV? A fishing and tanning column within ‘LineaBlu’, I always say this to the presenter too. I sit there sunbathing, explain which creams to use and, in the meantime, fish…”, he joked.

Then Giorgio Lauro and Enzo Iacchetti questioned him, in their own way, about the festival: “Is it easier – they asked – for you to run in the European elections or to host another Sanremo festival?” “Between the two – Conti replied – let him do the festival but not the next one”. “So she will do it later?”, the two urged. “No – Conti specified – I made three, one more beautiful than the other, those are enough for me”.

Maybe not right away then. But in ten years? “We need to see if in ten years they will ask me and then if I still have the right ear to choose the songs – concluded the host on Un Giorno da Pecora – because that is the most important thing”.