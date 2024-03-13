Rome, March 13, 2024 – Over the past few hours, the carabinieri of Rome’s San Basilio station, in coordination with the Rome prosecutor’s office, have completed anti-drug operations in the main drug squares in the San Basilio district. 5 people were handcuffed and hundreds of doses of drugs were seized, including cocaine, hashish and tar.

In Via Gigi Spaducci, the carabinieri of the Rome station of San Basilio arrested a 30-year-old Roman man, already known to the police, who was stopped for a check and subjected to a personal search, in whom 2,280 kg of hashish and 30 g of resin were found, as well as a sum of money of 4,410 euros , allegedly derived from previous drug trafficking activities. However, in the evening on Via Lanciano the same carabinieri noticed a 23-year-old Roman, unemployed and with a criminal record, walking suspiciously. The subsequent inspection prompted the military to conduct a personal and home search, which allowed them to find and confiscate a cellophane wrapper containing 2.7 grams of cocaine and a sum of €170 in cash allegedly derived from previous drug trafficking activities.

Finally, last night in Via Luigi Gigliotti, at the end of a targeted action, the carabinieri of Rome’s San Basilio station arrested three subjects: a 32-year-old homeless Peruvian citizen, a 20-year-old Italian and a 29-year-old Romanian, all with criminal records, caught immediately after , as he gave drugs to two people, whose identities were then identified and reported to the prefecture. During a search, 1.2 g of cocaine and one hashish were found on them.

All arrests have been confirmed.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.