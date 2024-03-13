(Adnkronos) – In this issue: 15 thousand hospitalizations per year for respiratory syncytial virus, Alliance for virus-free childhood is born For the International Day of Women’s Rights Aism launches the “Change the ending” project Sweeteners and correct nutrition allies against obesity Diabetes, Lombardy 1st in Europe to extend free access to glucose sensors to all patients Eli Lilly’s manifesto for Europe on access to innovative medicines and research Diabetes, Lombardy 1st in Europe to extend free access to sensors of glucose to all patients From osteopathy new personalized therapeutic approach for muscle and joint pain Menarini’s 2023 presented, from entry into the USA to artificial intelligence From the Free Mediterranean University algorithm to analyze the costs of healthcare services