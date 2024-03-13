loading…

Russia sends a bomb that will be a game changer in the Ukraine war. Photo/Press TV

MOSCOW – The Russian air force has begun deploying powerful aerial bombs against Ukraine amid a shortage of ammunition in Kiev provided by the US and other Western allies.

The Russian Defense Ministry hailed the FAB-500 glide munition as a “game changer” in the Ukraine war due to its destructive potential and range of up to 80 kilometers.

They also deployed the FAB-1500, FAB-1500 – a 1.5 ton weapon, almost half of which consisted of high explosives.

According to Press TV, the bombs are equipped with an integrated planning and correction module (UMPC), which converts free-falling bombs into guided launch munitions.

In addition to Russian drones, missiles and artillery, glide bombs have brought a new wave of destructive power to Moscow’s operations in eastern Ukraine, as was the case in the recent capture of the frontline town of Avdiivka.

According to Western experts, these improved explosives have demonstrated their extraordinary effectiveness against Ukrainian forces, as troops in Kiev struggle to counter weapons such as a shortage of US ammunition.

“These bombs completely destroy any position. All buildings and structures would turn into holes after the arrival of just one person,” recalled one of the fighters of a Ukrainian assault brigade operating near Avdeevka, who was captured by Russian troops last month.

The Ukrainian military also uses guided bombs, including the US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) system.

However, unlike the Kremlin, the availability of weapons in Kiev is very limited.