loading…

Su-34 bombers carry FAB-500 glide ammunition. Photo/Telegram/mod_russia

MOSCOW – The Russian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) released footage of a Su-34 bomber dropping FAB-500 glide ammunition.

The weapon was hailed as a game changer in the Ukrainian conflict due to its damage potential and strike range of up to 80 km.

In the video, which appears to be taken from a camera mounted on the side of the plane, several bombs can be seen dropping and then spreading its wings shortly afterward.

The bombs are equipped with an integrated planning and correction (UMPC) module, which converts free-falling bombs into guided launch munitions.

The high-explosive FAB-500 aerial bombs seen in the video each carry a payload weighing 300 kilograms.

The UMPC system has also been used on other old Soviet aerial gravity bombs such as the FAB-1500, a 1.5 ton weapon, almost half of which consisted of high explosives, to turn it into a highly destructive and effective glide munition.

These modern bombs have proven “dramatically” effective against Ukrainian forces, as Western experts and media such as the Washington Post and CNN have noted, as Kiev’s forces cannot defend effectively against such munitions.

With their ability to cover long distances with accuracy, the UMPC-equipped bombs could be fired from Russian jets well beyond the effective range of Kiev’s existing air defense systems, rendering Ukrainian forces unable to defend against them.

The Ukrainian commander also noted the “very high destructive power” of these munitions.