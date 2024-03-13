Rome, March 13, 2024 – Yesterday morning, the Carabinieri of Rome’s Piazza Dante station, together with their colleagues from the Health Protection Group, carried out a series of administrative checks on some food boxes at the local market “Esquilino” in Via Prince Amedeo.

As a result of the inspections, the carabinieri fined the owners of two shops a total of 8,000 euros for failure to notify the competent food storage authority, violations of health and hygiene, as well as indiscriminateness between types of food.

The Carabinieri also administratively seized two cellars used for storage, used by the same sanctioned owners, in which packaged and unpackaged food products, as well as fruit, vegetables and meat, were found stored in refrigerators with obvious sanitary and hygienic violations.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

