Rome, March 13, 2024 – State Police agents of the 9th Exhibition District arrested two 20-year-old Italians with a police record, as they are seriously suspected of the crime of unlawful robbery and resisting a public official.

Plainclothes police officers, while on duty to combat robbery crimes, passing through the parking lots adjacent to the Euroma 2 shopping center, noticed two boys near a car who intended to steal the rear light of the car using a torch and a screwdriver.

At this point, the operators decided to intervene by qualifying, but upon seeing them, the two 20-year-olds fled by getting into their car, attempting to ram the agents’ car.

A chase ensued during which the two boys tried to slow the officers by activating a fire extinguisher, which they then threw out the window when it ran out. The chase was then interrupted near the Via Byron area when the two continued to flee on foot but were interrupted a few meters later by police who arrived to help and stopped them.

Officers escorted both to the police station for identification, where, after conducting various checks, they discovered that the car used during the chase had been stolen by them the previous week.

At the end of the action, the men were arrested, and the prosecutor’s office requested and received confirmation of the police actions from the preliminary investigation judge.

In any case, the suspects must be presumed innocent taking into account the current stage of the proceedings, i.e. stage of preliminary investigation, until their guilt is finally established and an irrevocable verdict is passed.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.