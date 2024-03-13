Rome, March 13, 2024 – Opening of the Roma Capitale Interventions portal. It was presented in Campidoglio by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. It will be called “Romasitrasforma.it” and is a digital communication infrastructure created to communicate in Italian and English about the capital’s transformation during the 2021-2026 council period. The site itself is a construction site, complete with a “News” page created and constantly updated.

With this new tool, open to everyone, it will be possible to geolocate on a map of Rome the main works in the planning phase, those that are under construction, as well as those that have already been completed or delivered to the city. This is the most comprehensive presentation yet of this grand intervention plan, funded by approximately $13 billion from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), Jubilee 2025, the Capitol budget, government, and private organizations.

Each project, cataloged under four broad thematic macro areas (Culture, Innovation, Sustainability and Inclusion), can be found by users by name, postcode, municipality or topic of interest, with a description accompanied by the nature of the means, images. /renderings and work progress.

To date, more than 400 interventions have been published covering urban regeneration, culture, the environment, mobility and transport, social inclusion and much more.

The portal “Romasitrasforma.it” is also a site open to reports, proposals and instructions that citizens wish and can send by email: [email protected].

“We have opened and will open hundreds of important construction sites, some of which are historic, truly capable of changing the face of this city, guaranteeing infrastructure and services for the future,” explained Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, “but we want to do it for the citizens and together. with citizens, making them participants and recognizing the fact that we are truly implementing the largest public works plan in the capital in history. Thanks to this new Portal tool,” he continued, “everyone will be able to know what we do, where, how and when. “A huge amount of work,” the mayor concluded, “which is based on the principles of informing citizens and maximum transparency.”

