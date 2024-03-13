In 2024, you can drive a Rolls-Royce with just about anything you want, if your pockets are deep enough. In fact, every car sold by a manufacturer last year was personalized in some way. There’s a good chance that Brits will regularly have to create a replica that’s too bright, too dark or too bright for their own refined tastes… Although that doesn’t mean they represent Rolls-Royce itself. I didn’t dare use color.

Swim in your favorite color

This is a Rolls-Royce ghost prism, and the manufacturer wants to use this name to refer to the rainbow of colors you get when light passes through the prism. The buyer of such a ghost prism can choose from four bright accent colors: bright red, turquoise, bright yellow or orange. This is then applied to the two strips in the front bumper, the side stripe and the brake calipers, but from a distance there’s a good chance you’ll just see a gray Rolls. The rest of the body is finished in a subtle metallic grey, although in time-honored tradition the paint is applied in ten stages of four coats and then hand-polished for 16 hours.

Inside, your chosen accent color is presented a little more vibrantly and, especially as a driver, you reap the benefits of that. For example, the inner edge of the steering wheel is covered with a dyed piece of leather, and the background of the pillar is made in the same shade. This also applies to the seat piping and dashboard, but the most striking adjustment is the one that is especially noticeable at night. For example, all 1,040 LED lights in the Starlight headliner were equipped with colored lenses, giving the entire interior your favorite color… And as far as we know, the choice has already been made not to choose red. …because it might attract too many curious people.

Rolls-Royce is releasing this ghostly prism in a limited edition of 120 pieces to celebrate its 120th anniversary this year. They don’t tell you how much you have to pay for one.