“In Italy it is more difficult to find a hospital to go to give birth rather than one to have an abortion, as the Regions’ annual report to Parliament says”. The Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities, Eugenia Roccella, said this in Rome on the sidelines of a Farmindustria conference on birth rates, anticipating the content of her speech to the question scheduled today at the Chamber’s Question time. “So, if we want to ask ourselves a health and women’s problem – she added – we must ask ourselves in the round and therefore also on childbirth and not just on the interruption of pregnancy”.

“The application of law 194 is above all the responsibility of the Regions – underlined Roccella – Just read the Report to Parliament which is made every year and which starts from a data collection that has no equal in Europe, it is a very punctual and detailed. Among other things, it cannot be manipulated on a political level, because it is done by all the Regions and then the data is processed through Istat and the Higher Institute of Health”. Report “which says exactly the opposite of what the questioners are asking”.

“Access to abortion is absolutely guaranteed – Roccella specified – Among other things, it is underlined that, in a situation in which there are disputes in all areas of healthcare, there are no disputes regarding IVG, therefore with relative request for compensation, this aspect must also be underlined. But in any case the workload for non-objectors, i.e. for those who physically carry out the voluntary termination of pregnancy, is less than one abortion per week, 0.9%. So there isn’t this workload which evidently creates a problem regarding conscientious objection.”

“The Italian demographic problem is enormous – added Rocclla – and cannot be solved only with government interventions. The Meloni government has done its part and also with good results: we see the increase in female employment. this year and a half we have intervened on leave, on nursery schools, on tax relief for women with two children, because we know that discrimination and resignations from work intensify precisely with the second child. But all this will not be able to achieve the objective, if there is no collaboration with companies, with local authorities, unions, non-profits. In short, with anyone who can play a role in this area. Farmindustria is an excellent example of the collaboration that we ask for, in particular from the world of work, to the productive world, but not only that, also to all the actors who can have a role on the birth rate issue”.

“Farmindustria has been dealing with birth rates for some time. There is the positive aspect of longevity, but on the other hand there is that of the overall aging of the population which means many things: not only the lack of sustainability of welfare, but also less innovation, ability to keep up with the times, less fresh energy. Farmindustria has been aware of this for a long time. This meeting that it holds every year is important, but above all what many pharmaceutical companies do to reconcile work and life is important private”. Said the Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities. “Right now – he underlined – Farmindustria has adhered to the code of ethics that we have launched. We have two initiatives. One is gender certification, on which we have excellent results, as the objective we had set for ourselves has already been achieved 2026: over 1,500 companies have joined, and are officially certified. The other is the launch of the code of ethics which is instead voluntary and does not provide rewards, but implies a collaborative effort on the part of companies to achieve the the objective of increasing the birth rate”.