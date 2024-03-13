loading…

PORT AU PRINCE – Haitian Prime Minister (PM) Ariel Henry will leave his post amid a state of emergency declared by local authorities due to ongoing unrest in the country.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali explained the news on Tuesday (12/3/2024). He added that power in the country would temporarily be held by a transitional presidential council.

“In this case, we acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to form a transitional presidential council and appoint an interim prime minister,” said Ali at a press conference after international negotiations in Jamaica.

The transitional presidential council will consist of seven members representing various Haitian movements with the right to vote and two non-voting observers, according to the declaration drafted by Haiti’s representative council members, Caribbean Community member states, the United States, Canada, France and Brazil.

The council will temporarily exercise some of the president’s powers, acting by majority vote.

On February 29, gangs began shooting in downtown Port-au-Prince and at the Haitian capital’s international airport in the absence of Henry, who was visiting Kenya to seek approval for the deployment of foreign troops in his country to fight organized crime.

The gangs said their goal was to prevent Henry from returning to Haiti.

Armed gangs storm Haiti’s largest prison and free an unconfirmed number of inmates. The Haitian government declared a state of emergency in the capital region.

Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

The country is facing an unprecedented increase in criminal group activity, while the humanitarian situation is deteriorating due to the large number of criminal groups committing crimes.

