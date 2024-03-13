Over 28 thousand restaurants closed in 2023

In 2023, although Italians ate out more often, reaching a record of 89.6 billion euros, the restaurant sector experienced a critical situation with the closure of around 28,000 premises. This is what emerged from the 2024 Report of the Catering Observatory presented during the IV Catering Forum at the Padova Congress.

In detail, restaurants went from 392,535 in 2022 to 387,583 in 2023, marking a decrease of 1.2%. The cities most affected by this trend were Florence, Rome, Milan, Naples and Turin. However, Palermo turned out to be a positive exception with a 2.42% increase in the number of administration premises.

The technological evolution in the restaurant sector was evident in 2023, with 78% of restaurateurs starting to use artificial intelligence to improve text management and 84% adopting technological tools in the dining room, such as booking and orders, to deal with staff shortages.

However, challenges persist, with the problem of customers booking and then not showing up still looming: 2% of bookings in H2 2023 required credit card as a guarantee due to this habit.

Finally, among customers, it emerged that 49% book online an average of 85 hours in advance, 43% prefer to call by telephone on average 54 hours in advance, while only 8% go directly to the venue. Curiously, the loyal customer seems to be an increasingly rare figure, with only 7% returning more than once a month to their trusted establishments, while the majority tends to try new experiences. Word of mouth remains the most popular method for discovering new restaurants, accounting for 51% of information sources.