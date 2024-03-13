Ladispoli, March 13, 2024 – The Municipal Administration announces that the Directorate of Public Education, in accordance with the guidelines of the Lazio Region, has begun to quantify regional contributions aimed at providing free or partial textbooks for the year. 2023-2024.

Beneficiaries who correctly indicate the IBAN code will receive the contribution directly to their current account. Those who have not sent the IBAN code or it is incorrect will have to contact the municipal treasury – Banca Intesa San Paolo, via Flavia 66, Ladispoli – with what was assigned to them.

For notification https://www.comunediladispoli.it/contributi-regionali-per-lacquisition-dei-libri-anno-scolastico-2023-2024-al-via-i-pagamenti/notizia

