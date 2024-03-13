Homes in this area already seem to have dropped in value. Makes sense, locals say, because who would want to live next to McDrive? Emotions are running high in Rehden, east of Arnhem, near the Veluwezoom National Park, a European protected nature reserve.

About six months ago, local residents accidentally learned that McDonald’s wanted to replace the existing Chinese restaurant China Palace with a branch of its fast food restaurants, including McDrive. Arlette Groenwood: “My children heard this at school. It seemed like a crazy plan to me, and at first I didn’t believe it. We went to investigate. And the next day it was actually in the newspaper.”

Groenewood owns a small holiday park on Posbank, the highest point of Veluwezoom. She took the initiative to create a petition, which has already been signed more than fourteen thousand times. “The fact that McDonald’s is being built here in the middle of nature and the municipality is doing nothing represents the degradation of our habitat,” she says.

Holiday park owner Arlette Groenewood. This plan seemed idiotic to me, and at first I did not believe in it.

Neighbor Stephanie Alexander: “This plan hits like a pig pincer. We are sitting here on the edge of the forest. We returned here from Randstad because of the nature, the silence and the greenery. And soon I’ll suddenly have a view of McDrive.”

Groenwood: “When we get off the highway towards our houses, we drive towards the greenery. This is a feeling of pride. Soon the first thing everyone will encounter is light, noise and garbage, in short, everything we don’t want.”

Sculptor Anquetjen van Sellingen, who lives diagonally opposite the current Chinese Palace, expects a significant increase in nitrogen emissions from road traffic, especially next to a protected nature reserve. “Although nitrogen emissions here are already high and the municipality wants to take action to reduce them.”

Responsible councilor Paul Hofman (GroenLinks) finds it too unfortunate, he replies, that his municipality can only check the application for compliance with existing rules. “We are very concerned about the inconvenience to local residents, the damage to nature, road safety and litter, but there is little we can do. It’s a dilemma.” The municipality has asked the province of Gelderland to carry out further research into the impact of nitrogen emissions on the surrounding nature reserve. “This may be grounds for refusal.”

The councilman says he was “surprised” by McDonald’s application for the permit. But how can this be reconciled with the fact that a few months ago the plans were assessed by the city’s aesthetic commission? Hofman: “The aesthetics committee received a design for the building from the developer, not knowing that the restaurant would be operated by McDonald’s. This became clear much later.”

What the councilor considers a “justified criticism” is that Reden, like many other municipalities, is working with zoning plans that are not specific. For example, no distinction is made between a “small dine-in restaurant” and a “intensive food service establishment” such as McDonald’s. “It’s a vulnerability, but also a lesson for the future: be clear and specific.”

What does he think about criticism from activists that the municipality has failed to update its zoning plan, which means the restaurant may not be banned? Advisor: “This is wrong. The current zoning plan is fifteen years old but does not impact policy on reserves such as Veluwezoom as they are under provincial management.”

A group of activists protests against the appearance of McDonald’s. Photo by Dieuvertier Bravenbourg

Members of the No Reden for Mac initiative group live along the road, which is quite busy during the day with commuters, students and holidaymakers. But in the evening and at night, they say there is pleasant silence and darkness here, and then they regularly observe rare species of animals. “We see a red deer. Tie. Wolf. Grass snake. Predator birds. Roe. And bats,” says Anquetien Van Sellingen.

Stephanie Alexander: “Several years ago, our neighbor turned off his garden lights at night at the request of the municipality because they were a nuisance to bats. The bike path is also lit with a soft green light to ensure as little disturbance to wildlife as possible. And McDonald’s will soon be allowed to make all this easier?

There is great outrage among local residents, nearby residents and nature lovers. Van Zellingen: “Farmers here are doing everything they can to plant wild flowers and maintain the bee population. “Soon visitors will be throwing garbage into the street and into the forest.”

Road safety is also very important to local residents. “It’s already difficult for us to cross the border,” says Van Zellingen. “There are regular traffic jams here.” The situation will only get worse as opponents say the McDonald’s branch will attract many times more guests than the current Chinese restaurant.

This will lead to a huge increase in traffic flows,” says Alexander. Although local residents say the road currently sees 6,000 cars and 2,600 cyclists using the road each day, they believe there will soon be around 1,000 more traffic.

Alexander: “This road is no longer very safe. Many students from surrounding villages travel along this road to Arnhem. When they return, they want to cross the road and eat a hamburger there. There are no crossings or sidewalks yet. And while the cars are driving along the bike path to McDrive.”

Local residents accuse McDonald’s of misrepresenting guest numbers, traffic and character.

Van Zellingen: “A gentleman came to see if there were bats here. ‘in the afternoon. And then he discovers that there are no bats here. This is ridiculous.” Now the activists are conducting another investigation themselves.

Chinese restaurant China Palace. McDonald’s wants to build a McDrive on the site. Photo by Duvertier Bravenbourg

“Convenience serves people”

Alderman Hoffman, for his part, accuses McDonald’s of deliberately filing the permit application shortly before the EPA went into effect this year. “The old law is tough and well known. The new law gives the mayor and aldermen more power to deviate from the rules. They didn’t want to wait for it.”

The councilor also notes that McDonald’s has also submitted bids in other locations in Gelderland and Overijssel. “It appears McDonald’s has changed its strategy and wants to move closer to residential areas.”

Very few of these assumptions are correct, says a spokesman for McDonald’s in the Netherlands. “The permit in Rehden was submitted last year because it happened that way,” reports “director of impact” Dolly van den Akker. And the fact that the company is looking to open more branches near residential areas “is not a strategy.”

McDonald’s has 263 branches in the Netherlands, 141 of which have McDrive. Van den Akker: “We are looking for places that already have a catering permit. They should also be easily accessible because convenience serves people. Of course, we know that local residents have concerns and we would like to discuss them. We know that the petition was signed fourteen thousand times. But do all signatories come from the Reden area? There are also many consumers who love to come and eat with us. We have a lot of fans.”

