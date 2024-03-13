Suara.com – In the month of Ramadan, Duha time is one of the most effective times for remembrance and prayer. The Dhuha sunnah prayer has even become one of the main acts of worship. You can then read the morning dhikr after the Dhuha Prayer. The time is from the start of syuruq or when dawn is first seen. The following is the sequence of reading the morning dhikr after the Dhuha prayer.

1. Read istighfar 3x

2. Continue reading the prayer:

Oh God, you are peace, and from you is peace, and to you peace returns. So greet us with peace, our Lord, and enter Paradise, the abode of peace. Blessed be our Lord, exalted be He. I wish You were Majesty. And the honorable ones

Allahumma antassalam wa minkassalam wa ilaika ya’udus salam fa hayyina rabbana bissalam wa adkhilna jannata darassalam tabarakta rabbana wa ta’alaita ya dzal-jalali wal ikram.

It means:

Ya Allah, You are as-salam (the one who has well-being) and from You is also well-being. Blessed are You, O God who has greatness and glory.

3. After that read a prayer that reads as follows:

Oh God, the light is Your light, the splendor is Your splendor, the beauty is Your beauty, the strength is Your strength, the power is Your ability, and the infallibility is Your protection, O God. If my provision is in the sky, send it down, and if it is on the earth, take it out, and if it is difficult, make it easy, and if it is forbidden, purify it, even if it is far away. So bring him near with the right of Your splendor, your splendor, your beauty, your strength and your power. Grant to me what You have given, Your righteous servants.

Allaahumma innadh the truth-the truth-the east-the east-the congregation the congregation the quwwata quw watuka the qudrata the qudratuka the ‘ishmatta ‘ishmatuk. Allaahumma is the source of the fissamaa-i fa anzilhu and the source of the ardhi fa-akhrijhu and the source of the mu’assaran fayas sirhu and the source of the haraam fathahhirhu and the source of the ba’iidan faqarribhu bihaqqi dhuhaa-ika wa bahaa-ika wa jamaalika wa quuwatika wa qudratika aatinii maa aataita ‘ibaadakash shalihiin.

It means:

“O my Lord, indeed the time of Dhuha is Your Dhuha time, majesty is Your majesty, beauty is Your beauty, strength is Your strength, and power is Your power and care is Your care. Oh God, if my provision is still in the sky, send it down and if it is in the earth, bring it out. If it is difficult, make it easy, if it is forbidden, purify it, if it is still far away, bring it closer, thanks to the time of Dhuha, Your majesty, beauty, strength and power, pour out to us everything that You have poured out to Your pious servants.”

That is the sequence of dhikr in the Dhuha Prayer. The virtue of Dhuha dhikr and prayer is that it can facilitate one’s sustenance or affairs. The flow of good fortune on one day is of course a motivation to perform regular prayers and dhikr during dhuha, both during the month of Ramadan and outside this glorious month. However, the limited time between working hours is often the reason why someone misses Dhuha prayers. However, it is important to remember that the sustenance that comes comes from Allah through the medium of work.

Contributor: Nadia Lutfiana Mawarni