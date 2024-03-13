Four years ago, the satirical website De Speld published a number of so-called vegetarian jokes such as “Do you have tempeh for me?” and “I’ll eat a whole eggplant if you look at me, honey.” These were two-line parodies of major Dutch hits such as Frans Bauer’s “You’ve Got a Minute for Me” and Corrie Konings’ “I’ve Got a Very Special Feeling Inside.” And “vegetarian schlagers” was, of course, a pun on Vegetarian Butcher, a Dutch company that has been selling meat substitutes since 2010 (acquired in 2018 by food group Unilever).

This satire of Speld has now been continued. Last week, rapper Donnie and the Vegetarian Butcher introduced a new genre in Dutch folk music: the vegetarian hit – a smash hit as in the popular sing-along.

Rapper Donnie (Donnie Ellerström, 1994) is known for mixing hip-hop with life songs in his songs. Previously he worked, in particular, with Frans Bauer. “Vegetarian Hit” is a promotional song, a product placement intended to introduce a new vegan version of cordon bleu (a piece of flat meat with cheese and ham wrapped in it): “Cordon Happy”, a soy meat substitute containing vegan ham and plant-based cheese.

Although the song is an advertisement, the well-intentioned meat substitute plays a minor role in Donny’s song “The Vegetarian Schlager”. This hit doesn’t have a serious, serious message like other sing-along songs. It’s mostly about a fun atmosphere, as the clip shows: old-fashioned get-togethers, but not with bitterballen, sausages or schnitzels, but with modern meat substitutes, which are accepted without fuss and bang. It’s time, Donny announced as he introduced the song, to take part in the “crispy vegan polonaise.” The song has some great lines, such as “Like old times, it’ll be later,” which leads through “and you know what I like” to the sing-along chorus of “vegetarian hit, now it’s the song of a lifetime!” As far as we know, this is the first truly vegetarian song in the Netherlands. You can think of it as analogous to the “Chicken, the most versatile cut of meat” commercial song heard on radio and television for decades. It was a promotional song for the poultry sector, which received millions in subsidies from the European Union for the advertising.

Reactions to this new chant on Donnie’s YouTube channel Maradonnie have been mixed, ranging from enthusiastic to critical of the commercial side. One fan complains that first we got “EU propaganda” with Joost Klein’s Dutch song “Europapa” for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, which Donnie co-wrote, and now they also sang meat substitute propaganda.

However, the rapper’s joint venture with the meat substitute industry may not come as a shock to fans. Because in 2020, rapper Donny had a vegan cooking show on TV where he cooked vegan food with the stars. He developed the vegetarian nasi snack for the Febo fast food chain. This is his culinary side: before Donny became a rapper with De Jeugd van Nooit, he attended pastry courses in Amsterdam. And: “You can experiment endlessly with plant-based foods,” he said in Het Parool.

There are other pop stars who follow a vegetarian diet, such as Paul McCartney, who started a global non-profit campaign to stop eating meat on Mondays and also wrote a song about it: “Meatless Monday.”

Vegetarian hit Donny has the same cheerful catchiness as Jose Feliciano’s Christmas song “Feliz Navidad.” Traditionally, people eat a lot of meat at Christmas, which also leads to unnecessary thoughts and poems about vegetarianism. For example, the poet Willem Wilminck wrote in his “Song of Comfort for Those Who Are Lonely at Christmas”: “Remember the animals on the bowls and plates, / they are bigger in the mash than you are. / There is something better than being eaten, / also in the brilliance of Luke 2.” Where “Luke 2” refers to the biblical book that records the birth of Jesus.

