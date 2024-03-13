Next week it will be understood whether the procedures for the renewal of the Rai Board of Directors, which require at least 60 days of technical time, will start as early as March or only after the approval of the financial statements by the company and the shareholders’ meeting.

Clearly, a start already around March 20th of the process for the election of the councilors elected by the Chamber and Senate and the councilor elected by Rai employees would guarantee a little more time for all the obligations and to arrive at the renewal within the deadline expiry of the previous three-year mandate, which should be 15 July 2024, given that the current Board of Directors was appointed by the Rai Shareholders’ Meeting on 15 July 2021.

The certainty of the start of the selection process of the five elected councilors (two from the Chamber, two from the Senate and one from Rai employees) will only be achieved with the publication of a notice on the Chamber, Senate and Rai websites (in the following 30 days they will submit your nominations and you will have to vote in the further 30 days). The start essentially depends on the timing of politics which is looking for agreements within the majority and opposition on the candidates.

For the two directors indicated by the shareholder, i.e. by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (the Board of Directors is made up of 7 directors), destined to become CEO and president, there would seem to be few doubts: with Giampaolo Rossi, current general director, already considered for months in pectore and Simona Agnes, highly appreciated in her current mandate as councilor and promoter of a vision of public service that updates the lesson of her father Biagio, unforgettable general director of Viale Mazzini from 1982 to 1990, in pole position for The Presidency. But in the whirlwind of indiscretions, rumors are also being made in these hours about Marcello Ciannamea becoming the general director in place of Rossi and about Roberto Sergio returning to lead the radio station, which he directed for many years and of which he also held the interim position. now that it’s ad.

And while we try to understand whether the procedures for the renewal will start at the end of March or after the approval of the budget (which should be approved by the Rai Board of Directors on 17 April and by the shareholders’ meeting within the following month), in Rai it is already the work to prepare the schedules for the next television season has been underway for weeks. With Sanremo 2025 hovering as the big issue to be resolved: between immediately denied rumblings of a return of Amadeus (who has declared several times in recent weeks that he wants to take a break from the festival) and picturesque proposals such as the one put forward by Morgan to maestro Riccardo Muti of a ‘tandem’ artistic direction, the hypothesis most supported by the experts – as far as Adnkronos has learned – is that of a ‘shared responsibility’ guide of the festival, with more than one conductor to face the heavy legacy of Amadeus, with audience records and musical successes achieved in the last five years. Two Rai columnists such as Carlo Conti and Antonella Clerici would certainly not back down from a corporate investiture, perhaps supported by a younger presenter such as Alessandro Cattelan or Stefano De Martino. But at the moment the square has not yet been found. And it is not even ruled out that for the next festival we will return to a musical direction separate from the artistic one and not entrusted to one of the hosts in the field.

Also for Sanremo it is probable that the company wants to arrive at the presentation of the schedules (usually set between the end of June and mid-July) with the solution in hand, so that the complex festival machine has the possibility of starting up in time both on the front of Sanremo Giovani and the selection of the Bigs.

Just as it is likely that we will want to allow the new Board of Directors to be already operational for the appointment of presenting the schedules to advertisers. But in all likelihood the approval of the schedules will be up to the current Board of Directors because there would not be the technical time to do otherwise. It must be said, however, that the now practically certain appointment of Giampaolo Rossi (current CEO) as future CEO will however guarantee a certain continuity of operation and planning. And this is perhaps why so far no one has pushed the accelerator to start the countdown. While the president of the Supervisory Commission, Barbara Floridia, has once again asked for the reform of Rai governance also in light of the definitive green light received today in Strasbourg for the European law for media freedom, which aims to protect journalists and EU media from political or economic interference.