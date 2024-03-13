Rai, Cdp, Netco, Fs: appointments, here is the updated stock market

After the newfound harmony following the Abruzzo elections, the chapter relating to appointments is back in the news for the majority. Between spring and summer several boards of directors will have to be renewed, but the three most important are those of Rai, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Ferrovie. Added to this is the need to define the new governance of Netco, the company spun off from Tim which will deal with network management and which should see the light around the summer. Let’s start with the latter: for the presidency, the most accredited name is that of Massimo Sarmi, a telecommunications expert and already on the board of directors of Tim. Barring last-minute surprises, he should be the former number one at the Post Office to lead the board of directors of the upcoming Netco.

The discussion relating to the role of CEO is more complex. Three names have been circulating in recent days: Luigi Ferraris, current number one of FS; Stefano Donnarumma, former CEO of Acea; Laura Cioli, who is currently at the helm of Sirti. According to Affaritaliani.it, however, these three names would still be interlocutors and each would present some inconsistencies with the government’s wishes which will still have an important weight in the choice of the new CEO. Cioli, in the past CEO of RCS and above all already a member of the Telecom board.

Sirti, which deals with the design, construction and maintenance of large telecommunications networks, represents the ideal background for the new head of Netco. But the American fund KKR, which is expected to become the owner of Netco in the coming months, still has some reservations. As for Luigi Ferraris, it is difficult to hypothesize that he will decide to leave Fs. But much will depend on what the government asks of him. What is certain is that the manager is what is called a “civil servant”, with a great sense of responsibility and commitment towards the institutions.

Things are different again for Stefano Donnarumma. After last year’s round of appointments, the manager who also led Acea in the past is the one who suffered the biggest setback. He was expected to become CEO of Enel, Giorgia Meloni herself had worked hard for her to join the company previously led by Francesco Starace. Then, at the last minute, Flavio Cattaneo emerged as a name capable of making everyone agree, thanks to an excellent relationship both with the Brothers of Italy (primarily Ignazio la Russa) and with the League. And Donnarumma was left with the match in hand. For this reason, today, in order to make the manager digest the treatment he is subjected to, a much heavier armchair is needed than that of Netco: and some whisper that it could be Cassa Depositi e Prestiti or, alternatively, Fs, if Ferraris were to leave.

In Via Goito at the moment sits on the command deck Dario Scannapieco, labeled as “Draghi boy” which many say at the start but which for others is destined to remain after receiving the imprimatur from Giovanbattista Fazzolari, Giorgia Meloni’s “adviser” . If it were up to Giancarlo Giorgetti, Alessandro Daffina, managing director of Rothschild Italia, should sit in Scannapieco’s place. The latter, who had a past in the Youth Front, boasts a long-standing friendship with Ignazio La Russa. Initially, he managed the negotiations for the sale of the network. But it seems that he has not completely convinced Meloni that he would prefer to move forward with Scannapieco.

Then there is the name of Matteo Del Fante. As reported by La Stampa, the current CEO of Poste Italiane would be happy to return to Via Goito after having been general manager before starting his “tour” as CEO of the large state-owned companies. He would enjoy the support of Forza Italia and the League, but not of Fratelli d’Italia who, among other things, consider him a Renzian, despite ten years having passed since his appointment in Terna desired by the then prime minister. An alternative, appreciated by Giorgia Meloni, is that of Antonino Turicchi, executive president of Ita. The negotiation for the transfer of the former Alitalia to Lufthansa continues to be an unsolvable enigma and it is easy to think that the former head of Fintecna could decide to emigrate to other shores. At the moment, however, the highest possibilities are those of Scannapieco remaining at the helm of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

As regards FS, then, the situation is more crystallized. Many would like Ferraris to remain, who has just finished setting up a ten-year industrial plan which includes investments of 200 billion, almost as much as the entire Pnrr. Here there is a conflict of attributions: Giorgia Meloni would like to dictate the line, Matteo Salvini, as head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, would like to have the last word. Much will depend on the outcome of the European elections, but at the moment it is easier to think that Ferraris could remain. Also because the most accredited candidate for succession, Luigi Corradi, raised more than one eyebrow for his management of the journalists’ train to Sanremo or for the “stop on request” of the minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

Finally, Rai chapter. Also in this case the clash between the League and the Brothers of Italy will continue until the European elections. Meloni wants Giampaolo Rossi as CEO, Lega and Forza Italia would prefer to keep the current Roberto Sergio at the helm. We will see. What is certain is that if the Brothers of Italy were to make an expolit in the next European elections, and the League were to struggle, the prime minister would try to go “all-in” and conquer every available seat. Be careful, though: there is always the risk of a big binge.