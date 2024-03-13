The story of Raffaella Carrà is that of a ‘Bolognese’ navel which revolutionized the costume, of a golden bob, of a stage name and of a Roman landing which was also overlooked by the houses of her exes, Sergio Japino and Gianni Boncompagni, lifelong partners and lifelong friends. Our most international showgirl took three minutes to become famous on the program “Me, Agata and you”. “I danced like no one had ever dared, I broke the mold, I invented the show. In Rai they were shocked and, the next day, even my mother called me to ask me if it was really me”, recalls the national Raffa.

Who then, together with the unforgettable Boncompagni, started the season of television miniquizzes at lunchtime, becoming the lady of the beans and coining the term “helper”. Her dream? “Becoming a choreographer like Maurice Béjart, and having children, but when the desire for a child came, my body couldn’t take it.”

