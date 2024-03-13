Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons in the face of threats that may compromise the state integrity, sovereignty or independence of the nation, such as the recent Ukrainian incursions. The statements, which could be taken as a warning to the West, were made on the eve of the Russian elections, during an interview with the public press.

Regarding Ukraine’s latest attacks, Putin indicated that their goal is to “disrupt the presidential elections in Russia.” Photo: AFP.

According to the president, although the Russian nuclear arsenal has operational capacity from a military and technical point of view, until now “there has never been such a need.” The comments of the president, who will seek re-election in the March 15 elections, were given to the state media Rossiya 1 and RIA Novosti.

Putin took advantage of the interview to affirm that Ukraine’s recent attacks are intended to intervene in the voting, in which he is positioned as a favorite. “The main objective is, if not to disrupt the presidential elections in Russia, at least to somehow interfere in the normal process,” he stated.

A warning for the United States

During the interview, Putin did not hesitate to refer to the United States and pointed out President Joe Biden as an “experienced” politician who is aware of the risks of a war escalation. The president warned that, if the incursion of US troops into Ukraine occurs, the Russian State will consider it interventionist.

The president expressed confidence that Russia will be able to meet its military objectives in the war against Ukraine. Photo: AFP.

“Apart from Biden, there are enough other experts in the field of Russian-American relations and strategic containment. So I don’t think everything will collide head-on here, but we are prepared for it,” he said. Furthermore, he indicated that the US has developed nuclear forces, but that does not mean that they are ready to “launch” an atomic war.

Putin did not hesitate to show the information he has about the development of nuclear weapons in the North American country and warned that Russia is also making progress in this matter. “They are setting tasks to increase this modernity, innovation. They have a corresponding plan. We also know about it. They are developing all its components. So are we,” he declared.

“Weapons exist to be used”

On the other hand, regarding the development of atomic weapons, Putin did not hesitate to praise the nuclear triad that the Russian nation has. “(…) It is more modern than any other. Only we and the Americans really have those triads. And we have made much more progress here,” he said.

When asked about considering using this force on the battlefield in Ukraine, the president expressed confidence that Russia will be able to achieve its military objectives without it. However, during the interview, the president of that country also indicated that “weapons exist to be used,” a comment that does not allow us to completely rule out their operation.