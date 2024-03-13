Putin: “I am ready to use nuclear weapons if they are in danger”

“From a military-technical point of view, Russia is ready for a nuclear war” if there is a threat to the Russian state, sovereignty or independence: Russian President Vladimir Putin said this. Speaking in interviews with Russian state television Rossiya 1 and the RIA Novosti news agency, the Kremlin chief expressed hope that the United States would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war, but stressed that Russian nuclear forces are ready. Asked whether he had ever considered using nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, Putin said there was no need to do so. (AGI) “From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready,” Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel and RIA Novosti, answering the question of whether Russia is really ready for a nuclear war.

Putin: “I never thought about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he never considered the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The use of nuclear energy, he said in a television interview, is envisaged only if the “existence” and “sovereignty and independence” of Russia are threatened.

Putin: “I am ready for negotiations, based on the reality on the ground”

Vladimir Putin declares that he is “ready for negotiations,” but only for negotiations that are conducted “based on the prevailing, as they say in these cases, realities on the ground, and not on desires arising from the use of psychotropic drugs.” . In an interview with RIA Novosti and Rossiya 1, the Russian President then stated that “possible negotiations are not a pause for the rearmament of Kyiv, but a serious conversation with security guarantees for Moscow.”

Moscow, 58 Ukrainian drones shot down

From last night to this morning, Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 58 Ukrainian drones. Russian military leaders announced this, TASS reports.

Navalny: opposition ally Volkov was attacked in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, was attacked near his home in Lithuania. This was reported by independent Russian newspapers and Navalny’s press secretary. “Leonid Volkov was just attacked near his home. Someone broke the window of the car he was riding in, sprayed pepper spray in his eyes, and then hit him with a hammer,” spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.