Sae publishing group

New prestigious members, including the Banco di Sardegna Foundation chaired by Giacomo Spissu, for the Sae publishing group, led by Alberto Leonardis, which controls some local newspapers (Il Tirreno, La Nuova Sardegna, Gazzetta di Modena, Gazzetta di Reggio and La Nuova Ferrara).

The names of the new shareholders, not yet evident in the shareholders’ register, are contained in the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting held on 7 February in Cagliari in front of the notary Lucio Luciotti.

The Sae Group meeting chaired by Leonardis himself approved a capital increase of 5 million euros reserved for current shareholders and in case of non-option for new investors: half to the aforementioned foundation, one million to Ma.Ti. srl (of the Sardinian manufacturer Mario Ticca) for 2 million and for the remaining 500 thousand euros to Abinsula srl, an IT company from Sassari.

But the commitment of the Banco di Sardegna Foundation will reach a total of 5 million because at the same meeting a bond loan of 2.5 million was issued, also reserved for current members but in case of non-option by the institution: the loan which will expire in two years, is issued at a gross annual fixed rate of 2%.

Leonardis also stated that with the four new partners “an investment agreement was signed in advance” and this explains why the current partners starting from the first (Toscana Sviluppo) have all renounced the right to withdraw and furthermore it is stated that after the increase the foundation will indicate two directors.