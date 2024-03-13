loading…

Palestinians walk among the rubble of buildings in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – There is a growing public dispute between United States (US) President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Israel’s plans to attack the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Rafah is the last area designated as a safe area in Gaza, even though it continues to be bombed by the Israeli colonial regime.

“Despite growing public divisions, Israel has nothing to fear from Biden and the United States will ultimately help Israel in ethnically cleansing Palestine by more than just supplying weapons,” professor, activist and anthropologist Jeff Halper told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday (12/ 3/2024).

He explained, “(Israel) is a settler colonial movement. Therefore, to turn Palestine into Israel, an Arab state into a Jewish state, you have to displace the population and you have to take the land. This does not only happen in Gaza. This is of course also happening in the West Bank.”

“By destroying Gaza… making it impossible for Gazans to return. “Now, Israel wants Egypt to take it and place it in Sanai (desert), (but) Egypt says no,” he explained.

Instead, the United States and other Western countries will accept Gazans into their countries.

“The United States will say ‘OK, we’ll take 50,000,’ Canada will say, Canada has already said this, ‘we’ll take 30,40,50,000.’ Each European country will take a few thousand or tens of thousands, Australia, New Zealand and so on. “Israel could remove a million or more Palestinians, with the help, complicity, of European and North American countries, under the guise of humanitarian aid for refugees… That is what Israel calls ‘voluntary displacement,'” he said.

Earlier, co-host Jamarl Thomas asked about Egypt’s intentions, and noted satellite imagery showed infrastructure being built in the Sinai desert, possibly intended to accommodate potential Palestinian refugees.

“They are building camps, but not as (part of) the plan,” Halper said.