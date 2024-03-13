loading…

Russia is ready to face nuclear war with the West. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin threatened the West that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war and if the US sent troops to Ukraine. That represents a significant escalation of the conflict.

Putin, speaking just days before the March 15-17 election that will give him another six years in power, said the nuclear war scenario was not “hasty” and he saw no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“From a military-technical point of view, we are of course ready,” Putin, 71, told Rossiya-1 television and the RIA news agency when asked whether his country was truly ready for nuclear war, as reported by Reuters.

Putin said the US understands that if it deploys American troops on Russian territory – or into Ukraine – Russia will view those actions as intervention.

“(In the US) there are quite a lot of specialists in the field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic control,” said Putin, the main decision maker in the world’s largest nuclear power plant.

“Therefore, I don’t think that anything here is in a rush (to nuclear confrontation), but we are ready for it.”

Putin’s nuclear warning came alongside another offer for talks over Ukraine as part of a new post-Cold War European security demarcation. The US says Putin is not ready for serious talks on Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia’s relations with the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 and Putin has warned several times that the West risks triggering a nuclear war if it sends troops to fight in Ukraine.

Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, sparking a full-scale war after eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces on one side and pro-Russian Ukrainians and Russian proxies on the other.