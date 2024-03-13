At Porsche, you don’t have to tell them that personalization is the name of the game in the premium space these days. A few years ago they launched a “Paint to Sample” program where you can paint the exterior of your new Porsche in just about any color you can imagine. Additionally, you can also outfit most models with crazy decal sets from the factory, but the title of craziest decal set is reserved for the most powerful Porsche of the moment.

11,184 euros in stickers

Porsche has put its new Taycan Turbo GT on the configurator and we couldn’t help but shed some light on it. This is where you’ll have to start by choosing between an example with or without the Weissach package, and if you want to stand out like no other, we recommend opting for the sportier package. We’re not just saying this because you’ll have to work a little on the spoiler, because especially for the Weissach version, among the options you’ll find a “Taycan Design Foil” that’s sure to make many a jaw-dropper. For €11,184 you get a decal that covers almost the entire car, and you can even put it in the matching “Voltage Blue” color. Combine this with one of the vibrant colors Porsche offers and you’re sure to stand out.

Inside, you can optionally return the same blue color so that everything from the seat belts to the door handles is a contrasting color. That’s a bonus because you won’t have to worry about practicality inside the Weissach version: it doesn’t even have a rear seat. If the blue isn’t finished yet, you can, like on the regular Taycan, illuminate the “Porsche” lettering between the taillights in icy blue rather than red. It’s completely free, but it’s also allowed since the standard Taycan Turbo GT already costs 249,900 euros. If you want to get started yourself with this imaginary budget, then enjoy the Porsche Configurator.