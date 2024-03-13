Pfizer, the European Commission approves PREVENAR 20 to protect newborns and children from pneumococcal disease

The European Commission has granted authorization for Pfizer’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, marketed in the European Union under the brand name PREVENAR 20®, for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and otitis media acute infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in infants, children and adolescents aged 6 weeks to 18 years.

“The EC authorization granted to PREVENAR 20 for infants and children represents a significant opportunity to improve public health by helping to protect against the 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of pneumococcal diseases currently circulating in the EU,” said Alexandre de Germay, Chief International Commercial Officer, Executive Vice President of Pfizer. “PREVENAR 20 is the result of Pfizer’s decade-long commitment to developing vaccines that help prevent life-threatening infections and we are proud to now be able to provide the broadest serotype coverage of any pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for children in Europe “.

Today’s authorization follows the recent positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency. The authorization is valid in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway. It also follows the approval of PREVNAR 20 for infants and children by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2023 and approvals in several other countries, including Canada, Australia and Brazil. Applications for authorization for PREVENAR 20 for the pediatric indication have been submitted in other countries around the world.

The EC authorization for PREVENAR 20 is based on evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trial program which includes four basic pediatric studies (NCT04546425, NCT04382326, NCT04379713, NCT04642079), which contributed to expanded data on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine. These studies collectively enrolled more than 4,700 infants and 800 children of all ages.

Pfizer’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine includes 13 serotypes already included in PREVENAR 13® – 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F. The seven new serotypes included in PCV20 – 8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F and 33F – cause invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) globally and are associated with high mortality rates, antibiotic resistance and/or meningitis . Together, the 20 serotypes included in the vaccine are responsible for the majority of pneumococcal diseases currently circulating in the EU and globally.

In February 2022, the European Commission decision was adopted for APEXXNAR® (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 serotypes of S. pneumoniae (pneumococcus) contained in the vaccine in adults aged 18 years and over . Pfizer is changing the brand name of APEXXNAR to PREVENAR 20 following the expansion of the indication to subjects 6 weeks of age and older.

In April 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PREVNAR 20® (20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by 20 serotypes of S. pneumoniae (pneumococcus). contained in the vaccine in infants and children aged between six weeks and 17 years and for the prevention of otitis media in infants aged between six weeks and five years caused by the seven original serotypes contained in PREVNAR®.