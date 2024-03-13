Home Games

Sony has announced the PS5, PS4 and classic games that will be available starting from March in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Sony has officially announced the new PS4, PS5, as well as PS3 classic games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting this month. Below is the complete list of games:

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition – PS4 e PS5 Marvel’s Midnight Suns – PS4 e PS5 Resident Evil 3 – PS4 e PS5 LEGO DC Supervillains – PS4 Mystic Pillars: Remastered – PS5 Blood Bowl 3 – PS4 e PS5 Super Neptunia – PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – PS5 (versione PS4 already available)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Jak and Daxter: Sfida senza Confini – PS4 e PS5

Cool Boarders – PS4 e PS5

God Eater Burst – PS4 e PS5

Phenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – PS4

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Among the new games arriving in Sony’s subscription service, the arrival of the very recent NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition undoubtedly stands out, the latest version of the saga dedicated to stars and stripes basketball. The Kobe Bryant Edition includes a series of special contents, namely:

5,000 Virtual Currency 5,000 MyTEA Points 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered 1 per week) 5x Six types of MyCAREER boosts 3x Three types of boosts Gatorade and Kobe Bryant MyTEAM Free Agent Card – Value 95 2000 Virtual Currency coins 1 promo pack (5 cards MyTEAM. 4 new consumables and 1 promo player card)

Another interesting addition, in addition to Resident Evil 3, is certainly Marvel’s Midnight Sun’s. In our review we described the game as “a good game dedicated to the superheroes of the House of Ideas, an excellent first step towards a tactical saga that could in the future lead us to fight other calamities such as Galactus, Thanos and so on and so forth .”

