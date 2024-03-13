Cigarette maker Philip Morris is actively involved in opening specialty tobacco stores in supermarkets. This is evident from conversations that trade magazine Distrifood held with entrepreneurs and employees of dozens of convenience stores, supermarkets and tobacconists. The tobacco manufacturer could do this by, among other things, offering financial support and assistance in store design. The revelations come in light of the upcoming ban on the sale of tobacco products in supermarkets, which comes into force in July. Outgoing State Secretary of the Ministry of Health (VVD) Maarten van Ooijen said in response to Distrifood that he was “genuinely disappointed” and urged businesses to “not let profit considerations alone prevail.” The health department was not yet available for questions from the NRC on Wednesday. Read also To circumvent the sales ban, a supermarket in Sösterberg opens a separate tobacco store

Stand-alone tobacco stores provide an alternative for supermarkets to avoid the threat of loss of turnover due to the ban. Philip Morris will encourage entrepreneurs to open specialty tobacco stores by offering them lucrative five-year contracts. They can count on business support and daily representation of the tobacco manufacturer in stores. In response to the NRC, Philip Morris said it would like to collaborate “with entrepreneurs who share the same vision as us.” The specialty tobacco store offers “more opportunities to properly educate adult smokers about smoke-free alternatives,” the spokesperson said.

Companies such as Van Vuure Retail Group and Philip Morris-backed Tabac & Gifts have recently opened new tobacco stores, especially from early 2023. This development contrasts with what Van Ooijen hoped to achieve with the ban; reduction of points of sale of tobacco products in supermarkets. The minister wanted to reduce this number from 10,000 in 2021 to 2,000 specialty stores by 2030.

Share Write to the editor