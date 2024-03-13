Paul Alexander, the man who lived his entire life in an iron lung, has died at the age of 78. His life is an example of courage and perseverance. With his effort and love for life, he managed to study Law at university, write several books and inspire many people around the world. “Paul Alexander, the man with the iron lung passed away yesterday,” Christopher Ulmer, an organizer and disability rights activist, wrote on Alexander’s GoFundMe page.

Paul Alexander: what was the cause of his immobility?

Alexander was born in Dallas, Texas, and in his childhood, at the age of 6, he contracted polio, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. In 1952 this disease spread in the United States, 58,000 children were infected.

Paul could not breathe on his own and had to rely on a machine to continue living. This machine lasted for more than 70 years, even though with the advancement of technology there were more modern breathing machines. He was one of the few left in the world with ‘the iron lung’.

Paul had obvious physical limitations, but this was not a reason to prevent him from achieving many things such as being a writer and graduating as a lawyer. Those around him remember him for his positive attitude and his smile. His story is an example of struggle and perseverance for many people around the world.

Paul Alexander was also known as ‘Polio Paul’ among Americans. Photo: Clarín

”I always wanted to achieve the things they told me I couldn’t and achieve the dreams I dreamed of,” Paul said.

In a 2021 report, Paul said that he wanted to achieve the dreams he dreamed of, such as traveling by plane, praying in church, living independently, going to the ocean and falling in love. He achieved them all. At the age of 21 he was the first person to graduate from a high school without ever having attended any classes in person.

Later, he tried to enter university, from which he was rejected due to his physical disability. But he did not give up on his dream, so he made Southern Methodist University grant him a scholarship. Thus, in 1984 he graduated with a Doctor of Law from the University of Texas at Austin. There he meets Claire, to whom he later became engaged. Later he established a close relationship with Kathy Gaines, whom he called his ‘arms and legs’.

Paul Alexander was connected to this machine at the age of 6 and lived there until he was 78 years old. Photo: AP File

What is polio?

Poliomyelitis, also known as polio, is a disabling and extremely deadly disease caused by the poliovirus. This virus can be transmitted from one person to another and damage the spinal cord, causing paralysis.

What are the symptoms of possible poliomyelitis?

Unfortunately, the symptoms of polio are not visible. However, 25% of people who become infected show symptoms very similar to those of influenza or the flu, these can be:

Sore throatFeverTirednessNauseaHeadacheStomach pain.