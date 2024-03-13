Paola Roldán, the woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who managed to decriminalize euthanasia in Ecuador just a month ago, has died. It should be noted that, one day before her death, through her X account (before her Twitter), Roldán left a reflective message for Women’s Day, in which she dedicated a few lines to the heir of she. “My greatest desire is to leave my son a more supportive, compassionate, loving and collaborative world.”

Roldán, who promoted the ALS Ecuador project, with the aim of helping other patients suffering from the same disease, died on March 11 in natural situations, according to what his lawyers indicated. Francisco Roldán, Paola’s father, told some details of his daughter’s last minutes and noted that “she died peacefully and surrounded by her intimate family.”

This unfortunate event occurred after, on February 7, 2024, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador ruled in favor of Paola Roldán’s demand to have a dignified death and became, in part, the face of the search for said right within the South American country. This ruling changed the legal framework, which will allow a doctor to practice euthanasia on a patient who freely requests it.

The Constitutional Court issues ruling 67-23-IN/24, regarding euthanasia. Photo: @CorteConstEcu

The statement confirming the death

The death of Paola Roldán was confirmed through a statement from her relatives, which was signed by Francisco Roldán. Within the letter, apart from making the fact official, the respect given regarding the privacy of the event and the support that she received in life was also appreciated, both in her daily life and in her legal fight to achieve legalization. of euthanasia in Ecuador.

The death of Paola Roldán was confirmed through a statement. Photo: AFP.

“Paola’s fight for the right to a dignified and compassionate death leaves a lasting impact on our society. “Her bravery and determination paved the way for a significant change in Ecuadorian legislation, allowing those facing terminal medical conditions to have the option to say goodbye with dignity and without unnecessary suffering,” it is mentioned in the first part of the pronouncement.

During the message, which was widely disseminated, the family members expressed: “(We) are deeply grateful to the entire country for the overwhelming support they provided to Paola’s cause. The displays of solidarity, compassion and understanding have moved us deeply and have strengthened Paola’s conviction to the end.”

“I love them”

On the other hand, Francisco Roldán, who personally thanked him for the expressions of affection he received after the loss of his daughter, communicated what his last words were. “Paola left this world in peace, surrounded by her family, with a ‘I love you’ dedicated to those of us who accompanied her.” As is known, Paola had a 95% disability, something that in her last days had made it difficult for her to speak.