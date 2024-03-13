Ostia, March 13, 2024 – He wanted to board a bus near a stop, preventing the vehicle from continuing, and then, once inside, began to argue with the driver, forcing him to stop the journey: this happened yesterday afternoon in Viale dei Romagnoli , at number 685, on the city line no. 11. The boy, a 21-year-old Roman, was tracked down by the police at the Ostia Antica station and reported a disruption to public service.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

