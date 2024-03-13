Oppenheimer

Director: Christopher Nolan; screenplay: Christopher Nolan; music: Ludwig Göransson; production design: Ruth De Jong, Samantha Englender, Adam Willis; costumes: Ellen Mirojnick; special effects: Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Jackson; makeup: Luisa Abel; photography: Hoyte van Hoytema; editing: Jennifer Lame; Cast: Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt), Leslie Groves (Matt Damon), Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), Ernest Lawrence (Josh Hartnett), Roger Robb (Jason Clarke); Boris Pash (Casey Affleck); David L. Hill (Rami Malek); Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh); production: Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Thomas Hayslip, J. David Wargo, James Woods; Production company: Universal Pictures, Syncopy Films, Atlas Entertainment; country of manufacture: USA, UK, 2023; duration: 180′

Oppenheimer: Nolan’s trial

“McCarthyism was a political-administrative attitude that manifested itself in the history of the United States of America in the early fifties of the twentieth century, characterized by an exasperated repression against people, groups and behaviors deemed pro-communist and therefore subversive.”

From the first to the last minute of the film this concept remained in my mind, surprising me at how this alleged witch hunt becomes almost retroactive; this is perfectly demonstrated by the succession of flashbacks in Oppenheimer: although the USA could distinguish itself as a democratic and free nation in a period of regimes, the fear of communism made their attitudes limited and repressive even during the alliance with Russia against the enemies of the Axis. The initial arms race against the Nazis becomes a conflict against the USSR even before the Cold War and the protagonist, played magnificently by Cillian Murphy, is at the center of this war and media process.

Even after Germany’s surrender, the director of the Manhattan Project considered the use of the atomic bomb necessary to end the war in the Pacific, contrary to some of his colleagues; his friend Isidor Isaac Rabi and Einstein at various moments in the film seem to dissuade Oppenheimer from this invention, but he proves himself to be a child of the twentieth century, a complex century, full of artists and exasperated geniuses, oppressed by world wars and previously unimaginable progress. Nolan’s work gave me this feeling when the protagonist observes Picasso’s paintings and then imagines the quantum world around him.

Induced by historical developments to create the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer feels like a sort of cog in an infernal machine, a mere executor like Hannah Arendt describes Eichman in The Banality of Evil: this film reminds us that not only the Nazis were capable of serious horrors against humanity, but everyone “is on trial” in this historical period. It not only gives us a judgmental look, but at the same time a point of reflection, following the point of view of a scientist who rejects his works after seeing the consequences.

“I wrote the script in first person, which I had never done before. I don’t know if anyone has ever done it, or if it’s something people do or don’t do… The film is therefore both objective and subjective. Color scenes are subjective, black and white scenes are objective. I wrote the scenes in color in first person.”

The director himself explains this extra touch for the writing of an atypical biopic, made even more interesting by his passion for time, iconic in his style. Oppenheimer can be considered the synthesis of his filmography: black and white was already present in his first work, Following, and many scientific themes, such as stars and quantum physics, had already been treated in Interstellar; the continuous time jumps may recall The Prestige, but the interweaving of flashbacks brings to mind the matryoshka of dreams of the Inception plot; as in Dunkirk we experience a long sequence from different locations (in this case the Trinity test).

Finally, as in Tenet, some scenes are entirely re-proposed in different points of view, namely the objective and subjective one, and the engaging soundtrack by Ludwig Göransson returns which accompanies us in every moment of the film: it is precisely the right alternation of sounds and silences to make us rediscover the emotions of the characters and the detonation of the bomb, perfectly recreated by Nolan without the use of CGI, during the Trinity test, the center and pinnacle of the screenplay.

Cillian Murphy ed Emily Blunt

On the other hand, Oppenheimer is the son of his previous film because on that set Robert Pattinson gave the filmmaker a book of the scientist’s speeches; from there his interest in the physicist’s life grew and he documented himself by reading in particular American Prometheus, the main reference text of the film, visiting the Los Alamos History Museum and using dialogues taken directly from a hearing of the United States Senate United, from declassified FBI documents and other archival documents to write the cinematic work.

Kai Bird, co-author with Martin J. Sherwin of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that inspired the film, read Nolan’s screenplay in advance and advised Oppenheimer, saying, “I couldn’t find only one historical mistake in the film.” In fact, among the various nominations that the masterpiece could receive at the Oscars, I also hypothesize the sets, but above all the make-up, capable of transforming Gary Oldman into President Truman and Robert Downey Jr. into AEC President Lewis Strauss. The Iron Man actor once again stood out for his skill on the big screen, contrasting himself with the immense protagonist Cilian Murphy.

Without the latter the film would not have supported this story, in an absurd and infinite cast, composed among others of Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Kenneth Branagh. Arriving in Italy only on August 23, Oppenheimer can be considered Christopher Nolan’s definitive film and has already achieved many records, despite the Barbenheimer phenomenon: it is the first R-rated film (his second after Insomnia) to have grossed more than $10 million per day in the United States for 7 consecutive days; It is the highest-grossing film set during the Second World War in the history of cinema.

On Oscar night, Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece crowned its success with seven awards out of thirteen nominations: Best Film to Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, Best Director to Christopher Nolan, Best Actor to Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor to Robert Downey Jr., Best Editing to Jennifer Lame, Best Cinematography to Hoyte van Hoytema and Best Original Score to Ludwig Göransson.